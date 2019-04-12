Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
U.S. airstrike kills 2 al-Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia

written by MGoth April 12, 2019
The United States army said on Friday that it conducted an airstrike in southern Somalia on Thursday, killing two al-Shabab terrorists and destroyed a motorcycle.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement the strike which was carried out near Garowle in Lower Shabelle Region did not kill or injure any civilians.

“We continue to target and strike various levels of leadership within the al-Shabab network,” Gregg Olson, AFRICOM’s director of operations said in the statement.

The strike is the latest in a series of similar missions by the U.S. forces in Somalia in collaboration with Somali and African Union forces in the Horn of Africa country.

The strikes have largely targeted al-Shabab figureheads based in southern Somalia where the group still maintains a strong grip in some regions.

Source: Xinhua

