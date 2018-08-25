Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
written by MGoth August 25, 2018
The UAE Gov has listed Somaliland 4th on the list of top five UAE foreign direct investment (FDI) destinations. After Saudi Arabia, Canada and India respectively here is the Full list: Bravo Somaliland.
1- KSA ($2.58 bn)
2- Canada ($1.68 bn)
3- India ($1.28 bn)
4- Somaliland ($0.86 bn)
5- Egypt ($0.39 bn)

