The UAE Gov has listed Somaliland 4th on the list of top five UAE foreign direct investment (FDI) destinations. After Saudi Arabia, Canada and India respectively here is the Full list: Bravo Somaliland.

1- KSA ($2.58 bn)

2- Canada ($1.68 bn)

3- India ($1.28 bn)

4- Somaliland ($0.86 bn)

5- Egypt ($0.39 bn)

