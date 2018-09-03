Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Ethiopia The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africa
EthiopiaSomaliaSomalilandworld

The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africa

written by MGoth September 3, 2018
The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africa
China is actively positioning itself as a major supplier of arms to the African continent and is stepping up its shipments of weapons to conflict zones through Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 3, 2018/ — EXX Africa (https://www.EXXAfrica.com) published a special report on the secret Chinese arms trade in the Horn of Africa. 

Download the report: http://bit.ly/2PvgfDy

Beyond the commercial objective of increasing sales of Chinese manufactured weapons and military equipment, China also seeks to control a greater share of the weapons trade in Africa in order to protect its extensive infrastructure investments on the continent. On the back of the One Belt, One Road initiative, China has made massive investments in East Africa, including railway lines, hydropower dams, and new port projects in countries such as Kenya, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Central to this strategy is China’s military logistics base in Djibouti, which China is preparing to facilitate large-scale shipments of weapons and military equipment to African countries, in particular Sudan and South Sudan.

Djibouti’s own strategically important port, which lies in a major shipping lane, is also set to move towards the centre of the regional arms trade.

Following a new investigation that included collection of intelligence from well-placed security sector sources in the Horn of Africa, we have found evidence that Chinese weapons are making their way from the Chinese PLA Support Base in Djibouti and the commercial Port of Djibouti towards African conflict zones that have been placed under an arms embargo.

For any further comment or a full copy of the report, please contact https://www.EXXAfrica.com/

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Somaliland:12 Somali startups accepted onto Innovate accelerator

October 18, 2016

Peace established in Oromia-Somali regional states common boundary:...

November 11, 2017

Somaliland:18 Pharmacist students Sponsored by Save the Children...

December 27, 2017

Trump, Putin in power play on the Horn

May 13, 2018

Somaliland:President inaugurates mega SOMGAS terminal at Berbera port

March 25, 2017

Somaliland: Watch Ambassador Mathews on Somaliland recognition, other...

June 24, 2016

Somaliland:Qatar’s conflict with its neighbours can easily set...

June 20, 2017

Somaliland FM comes out in Defense of Raila...

August 3, 2016

Somaliland:President Congratulates Fellow Somalilanders on the Occasion of...

June 25, 2018

So, why is Somaliland Africa’s most successful non-country?

August 4, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam