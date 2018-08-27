The 1st ever Somaliland Diaspora Achievement Awards event Held

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The fourth Somaliland Annual Diaspora Conference opened on Monday, 27 August, 2018 at the Crown Hotel, Hargeisa.

Somaliland Diaspora Agency (SLDA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation jointly organized the one-day Somaliland Diaspora Achievement Awards event, the first ever of its kind.

The one-day event brought together more than 300 participants drawn from different professional mostly from the Somaliland born academia drawn from SL Diaspora communities worldwide as well as investors and notable individuals and Self groups and locals businessmen and women with successful business backgrounds, catalysts, business support and humanitarian organizations, national and international development partners, prominent persons, cultural icons, educationalists, researchers and the various governmental ministries. With the aim to discuss a variety of important topics regarding the ways to successfully engage the diaspora in the homeland development, identify the vital challenges impeding diaspora participation in investment and the national development agenda and at the same time come up with recommendations for responsive measures in the sector and the migration development in general.

Among the issues high on the agenda. were ways on how to enhance our national aspirations, such as the recognition of the homeland, investment opportunities and the development of investment corridors, proper utilization of Diaspora human and material resources and the introduction of experiences gained to homeland in order to, primarily, create more and more employment opportunities for the burgeoning youthful workforces in Somaliland.

Hon. Hassan Ahmed Yusuf, the executive-director of the Somaliland Diaspora Agency welcomed and briefed the participants of the Introduction, objectives and the uniqueness of the 4th Somaliland Diaspora conference.

Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hirsi chairperson of Somaliland Diaspora Agency (SLDA) speaking during the opening ceremony of the one day Annual Diaspora Conference said, “Since its inception Somaliland Diaspora Agency has accomplished much both locally and international, the National Diaspora Agency bill is ready and currently awaits cabinet approval.

He further added “We shall in the course of the conference discuss the role of the diaspora in enhancing the nation overall economic growth by introducing incentives, opportunities for investment, and creating pathways for human resources capabilities for each and every Somalilander’s living country and in the diaspora so as to better enable them to contribute to the overall national development”, he said.

Mr. Hersi revealed that 2018 was a record year for Diaspora Somalilanders returning home for good rather than on visits of varied lengths.

“Compared to the past 2 previous years, in 2018, more than 32000 Somalilander’s living in the diaspora were willing to resettle back home, compared to last year (2017) whereby 19 000 returnees, we have on record 29 960 Somalilanders on visit to their home country since in 2016, a record number,” he said.

Dr. Saad Ali Shire , the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in his opening remarks stressed on the diaspora engagement in the country’s overall development and recognition advocacy not to mention the upcoming Somaliland diaspora engagements in 2018.

He stated, “The Diaspora community has through the years contributed to the nation’s economic growth, social, political, cultural developments and recognition. He added Somalilander’s living in the Diaspora should invest more in the country and utilize their foreign acquired expertise’s and knowledge in developmental projects and also come up with new strategies for seeking national recognition as well pointing out how indispensable Diaspora input was to the country.

The Foreign Minister highlighted on the importance of promoting national unity among the various diaspora communities by stressing that “In the eyes of the world, we are one. Differences of opinion or political thinking,” he said, “must not show in the Diaspora. We need to challenge the world as one to concede our right to self-determination and the re-assertion of our independence”.

“The sacrifices and contributions of the Somaliland Diaspora have long been noted as quite significant to the Somaliland economy and to development. Somalilander’s in the Diaspora have for decades been resourceful in the reconstruction, peace restoration, state building, economic investment, democratization process and/or the political transition by advocating for the good governance and strengthening the country’s democracy,’ He added.

Several members of the diaspora community in presentations at the conference delivered personal and emotional accounts on the challenges the encounter in investing the country.

The participants engaged in a variety of engagement platforms: plenary, panel discussions, break-out sessions and a themed exhibition.

Among the notable members of the panel was the renowned Dr. Hussein Bulhan statement drew a roar of applause to mark how apt and true it was when he passionately spoke of the need for Somaliland Diaspora communities to sacrifice more by pooling their own resources with their compatriots at home for the sake of national building, and through such sacrifices, can significantly sell Somaliland recognition to the world, build hospitals, educational institutions, we can start industrial ventures and make Somaliland shine out more if they went at it in earnest he stressed so in his moving speech, he revealed his personal experience to the members of Somaliland diaspora in attendance.

The FM Answering questions from members of the diaspora said The Somaliland Diaspora Agency at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation has been engaged in developing Somaliland National Diaspora Policy and long term strategic planning through a consultative process since 2016 and has launched the initiative of the “Somaliland Diaspora Business Investment Survey” in October 2017. The first phase of the survey currently goes in Hargeisa, and is planned to extend to the other major cities and towns including Borama, Berbera, Burao, Las’anod, and Erigavo of the Republic of Somaliland….. to be continued.