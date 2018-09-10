Somaliland:The 4th Annual Varsity Fair Held In Burao

Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
written by MGoth September 10, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

The 4th Annual university fair and networking event was concluded in Burao after two days of vigorous activities . The university fair was held from 4th to 5th of September 2018 in Burao, the second capital city Togdher of Somaliland for the first time. Somaliland Ministry of Education and science with support from the EU through Save the Children jointly organized the event.

Students drawn from nine local universities,namely BURAO, NAJAX, NUGAAL, ALFA, GOLIS, TOGDHEER, NEW GENERATION, ABAARSO and  SHIFO , majority of them from the eastern regions of Somaliland in took part the 4th annual Somaliland fair and networking event.

Among the notable dignitaries present during the hosting of the event were Prof.  Ahmed Muse Muruud,director general of the higher studies of Somaliland,Prof Hussein Hassan Guled,  the chairman of the higher studies commission, representatives of local and International NGOs  such as  Save the Children, the Board members of the the various universities participating in the event,  students, parents and members of the general public.

The aim of this annual university fair is to give a platform to the aspiring high school graduates to select appropriate faculties and schools for their undergraduate studies.

