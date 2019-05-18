Somaliland’s 28 Years of Statehood

“The Republic of Somaliland has terrifically proven that its Statehood and Independence rest on SOLID FOUNDATIONS.”

It is the 28th Anniversary of REGAINING of the independence of our country. From international perspective, the overall standing and image of the Republic of Somaliland as a peaceful country and beacon of democracy is growing by the day.

THE 18TH OF MAY: THE DAY OF REDEMPTION

The yearly celebrations of 18th of May become ingenious and broadly held World-wide celebrations. It is a highly valued and special National Day for all peace-loving Somaliland citizens around the world, young and old, at home and in abroad. The 18th of May is THE DAY OF REGAINING and REDEMPTION of the once lost freedom and independence of our great nation. A sense of nationhood and togetherness, solidarity and national unity, patriotism and citizenship vibes among Somaliland citizens (at home and in abroad), are the extraordinary features that associate with the celebrations of this special memorable day of 18th May of every year.

The 18th of May is also an exceptional DAY TO REMEMBER AND HONOUR TO ALL THOSE MARTYRS who lost their lives not only for defending the existence, dignity and name of their own people but also for the realization of the roots and foundation of our most cherished asset that we have today; the Republic of Somaliland.

The Independence and Statehood of the Republic of Somaliland is irreversible!!

Since its withdrawal from 1960 voluntary Union with Somalia-Italiana, on May 18th 1991, the Republic of Somaliland had worked tirelessly towards a country where everyone can lead a peaceful and productive life. Somaliland has succeeded to create a sense of ownership and nationhood among all its citizens which safeguarded a sustained peace and stability of the country. Equally, Somaliland has succeeded to nurture a peaceful and amicable coexistence among the people of neighbouring countries through executing an open and affable foreign policy which has benefited all equally.

Somaliland has held 6 times internationally monitored democratic elections, at local, parliamentary and presidential level. The people of the Republic of Somaliland have shown to the outside world their value, belief and exceptional quality with respect to dealing with democratic norms and values. Somaliland’s peaceful coexistence and democracy project is something emerging from native grassroots rather than being imposed from outside or being realised by the gun point.

In political, historical, geographical and legal terms, the Republic of Somaliland has tremendously met all the criteria’s and requirements that are necessary to qualify for international recognition as a separate country. The people of Somaliland should have been rewarded for their democratic credentials, peace and sustained stability in a challenging and volatile region.

I believe the international community is making a serious mistake by ignoring the reality on the ground in the Horn of Africa. Unfortunately, Somaliland and its people became the victims of a world of double standards. The people of Somaliland have tested the real benefits and value of the independence, freedom, peace and democracy. They will never join again whatsoever a union with Somalia at the cost of their independence and freedom.

Conclusion:

The Republic of Somaliland has once again shown that its statehood and independence rest on solid foundations of peace, stability, rule of law, democracy and respecting fundamental civil rights which no one can or will be able to shake it. To those who are undermining the existence and essence of 18th of May, to Somaliland antagonist, whoever they are and wherever they live in, you should keep in mind that Somaliland today is not only irreversible but it is also indestructible by your devilish and cruel conspiracies. They should know that the birth of this great nation ‘the Republic of Somaliland’ came forth through the sacrifice, bloodshed and tears of an oppressed and exploited people who found freedom as they had endured the pain and despair suffered at the hands of the former dictator and his cohorts.

No matter whatever happens next but one thing is certain:

The dignity and independence of the people of Somaliland has no price!

The self-determination and the incredible perseverance of the ESTEEMED PEOPLE of Somaliland will ultimately prevail!

Finally, I would like to congratulate to all Somaliland fellow citizens (both at home and in abroad) for the 28th Anniversary of regaining of our Independence. I wish them all peaceful and prosperous 18th May celebrations.

ALLAH bless and protect the people and country of Somaliland,

Eng. Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr)

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland,