Somaliland:President moves to curb tax evasion and restructuring for effective customs police

The President of the Republic H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi has taken to streamline tax collections by sealing evasive, fraudulent and illegal waiver loopholes hitherto deceitfully prevalent hence ordered for the restructuring of the customs police department.

The Head of State said that having acknowledged the fact that illegal waiver were extended unscrupulously to even profit-seeking foreign businessmen, assorted commercial goods and associated imports that are not bounded by tax-waiver rules.

He directed that legal channels be strictly followed and banned several institutions from giving such waivers dishonestly.

In a presidential decree JSL.XM.WM.222-186.082018 the Head of State ordered the adherence of the customs law and the Tax laws to the letter hence in another decree JSL/XM/WM/222-184/082018 he directed for the restructuring of the customs police department for effectiveness and smooth running of tax collections and guarding against contraband imports.

The President ordered that:-

Government Ministries and institutions shall not make tax waivers that do not strictly adhere to the regulations nor shall they waiver taxes for commercially oriented goods imported and for foreigners coming into the country indulging in profiteering. That tax waiver rules be adhered to as per the Statutory Laws and associated legal regulations governing both Customs and Taxation Acts and as per international investiture rules. Companies that has had import taxes waiver on their goods should have to pay for stipulated taxes such as Income, Sales and Profit ones hence International organizations should have to pay due taxes that are not part of stipulated waivers. The ministry of finance in coordination with line state institutions should outline procedures and regulations that underpins hence implements articles of both custom and income taxes that points out waivers as per constitutions. Industrialists ought to be motivated hence legal requirements from the time of laying their factories’ foundations, types of machineries to be installed or used and their details plus guarantee periods should be specified as they get their waivers. Customs import duties shall be extended to factories that employ at least thirty people hence have an input of at least 250,000 USD. Tax waivers should be extended to Raw Materials for factories of any industry for the first three consecutive years. Income taxes rules should have to be adhered to as per stipulated in the statutory laws and does not apply to industrial waivered taxes. That state ministries and institutions should be diligent on both guarding and collection of taxes hence the treasury should be aided in the chores.

At the same time in a different decree the President called for the restructuring of the customs police department and ordered that:-

The customs police should be restructured hence fall under the National police force (NPF) general command. The NDF commander should reshuffle the customs police staff biannually (after every six months); At the same time the force Should be trained as per tax collection and guarding procedures Should understand goods manifestoes (such as clearance, forwarding etc) Should be conversant with interworking and procedural liaison relations in the field (tax collections, tax payers etc). Should be better educated and must at least have secondary school education, good conduct, diligent and quite capable of assigned duties.

The above directives for both the tax and custom police become effective as per the date signed in the directives, thus the 28th of August 2018.