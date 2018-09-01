Somaliland:President launches pilot scheme for inventory of all immovable public property

By M.A. Egge

The President of the Republic H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi yesterday launched a pilot scheme for the stock taking, registration and documentation of all public immovable properties or treasures such that public lands and associated amenities may be collated in an articulate inventory.

The project which is being done in the country for the first time is being spearheaded by the ministry of Public Works, Lands and Housing. It was launched officially at the Presidency Hall yesterday.

The President who was flanked by the Public Works Minister Hon. Abdirashid Haji Duale Qambi thanked the ministry staff and the hoard of surveyors and engineers who will undertake the monumental task to take stock and inventory of all immovable public property country-wide.

The Head of State praised the engineers for their patriotism and selflessness which would otherwise have required huge capital to undertake the task they are about to start.

He noted that such projects usually required a fortune to implement.

The President underscored the need of having such an inventory since all the economic planning and development would be based on the documentation of public properties and treasures.

He said that the populace ought to understand and acknowledge the essence of nationhood as far as collective ownership is concerned and the importance of desired plans and implementations based on the inventory for progress and the good of all.

The engineers and surveyors will have to criss-cross all over the territory of the nation and take inventory and stock of what public property is entailed in every corner.

Present was the director general of the Presidency Mr. Mohamed Abdi Bile, ministry of public works DG Mr. Elmi abdirahman Ashuur and Presidential Social Services Advisor Mr. Abdiwahid A. Abdirahman.