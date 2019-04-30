Somaliland:President Imposes State of Emergency in parts of Sanaag Region

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Mr. Muse Bihi Abdi has today issued a Presidential decree No. LR 04/042019 in which he imposes a state of emergency in three districts of Eel Afweyn, Garadag and Erigavo in Sanaag Region for next three months.

The Presidential Decree stated as follows: –

Presidential Decree No Lr. 04/042019

The Declaration of State of Emergency in three Districts in Sanaag region of Somaliland.

As Stipulated in Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland.

In consideration of the current situation and acts of hostilities in some districts of Sanaag region and the threat posed to the overall the state of peace, the constitution, security and national cohesion.

In regard to the recurrence of the acts of hostilities in some districts of Sanaag region and the relentless efforts made by the government and by peace loving citizens who have sacrificed lives and wealth to foster a lasting peace and co-existence among the peoples of Somaliland.

Therefore, it is imperative for the government of the Republic of Somaliland to take the necessary steps to steadily uphold and safeguard our national security and protect the lives and property of citizens at all times.

After through consultations with representatives of both national assemblies (House of Elders and House Representatives) the National Security Committee;

I have decided by the powers bestowed upon me by the constitution of the Republic of Somaliland;

To declare a state of emergency in the three above-mentioned districts in Sanaag region with immediate effect. Initiate the necessary to actions safeguard the overall peace and security. Bring about and implement measures during the duration of the state of emergency. Somaliland Armed Forces have thence being empowered and by using “the power to purse with the direction and supervision to deter any threat that may arise and uphold the peace during the duration of the state of emergency. Therefore, I have submitted the bill to the House of Elders and the House of Representatives, and I hope you shall fulfil your constitutional obligations in accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland.

Signed By

H.E Muse Bihi Abdi