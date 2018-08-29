Somaliland:President Announces University Graduates Will Go On National Service Duties in 2019

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, announced that fresh graduates from universities will be put on national service duties beginning from January 2019.

President Bihi, speaking at a graduation ceremony which the University of Hargeisa held for 937 students, yesterday, Tuesday, revealed that the state had prepared the necessary funds for the exercise.

“We have checked 10 billion Somaliland Shillings, equivalent to about US$ 1 million into the National Service account my government initiated,” he revealed.

The president said the minor technicalities pertaining to the proper execution of the activities are now being attended to.

“We are putting the last touches to the plan. Come January 2019, the scheme will go off on full throttle,” he said.

President stated that NS activity will start off on a pilot number of 1500 graduates.

“Out of this number, 500 will be girls. We will train both male and female members of the scheme not on their respective disciplines but on how to maximize their skills and future employment engagements honing their resilience and creativity,” he stated.

The President said the boys will be trained at boarding facilities outside cities but that the girls will undergo same training at hometowns.

The introduction of national service figured high on the President’s manifesto when he was running for the presidency late last year.