Somaliland

Somaliland:Ministry of Transport and Road Authority Unveils New Set of Number Plates

written by MGoth September 10, 2018
“Ministry Plans to introduce new driving licences,” Minister of Transport says. 

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Somaliland Ministry of Transport and Road Authority has officially unveiled the new motor vehicle license plates to be used motorist plying our roads during a well-attended ceremony held at the Ambassador Hotel.

According to the Minister of Transport and Road Authority  Abdillahi Abkor Osman , the new sets of plate are designed to address a number of issues with the existing plates including Coding that did not meet standardized requirements for visibility and appearance and design specifications that lack security features rendering the plates exposed to duplication.

He further said for Somaliland to have been on par with international best practice, it was imperative for the Ministry of Transport to introduce the new improved license plates.

Commenting on the new features, The Transport Minister indicated that the plates are designed to be retro-reflective so that they have higher visibility at night to also assist law enforcement officers identify vehicles plying the streets at day/night time.

The plates also contain warranty marks that also serve as embedded security features buried in the sheeting for traceability, warranty enforcement and to avoid counterfeiting.

The change of the plate design according to Minister Abddullahi Abkor Osman will require all vehicles in the Republic to convert to the new system in the coming within the coming six months hence every vehicle owner to convert to the new format thereby presenting law enforcement and other authorities to collect data on vehicle ownership and control vehicle operations.

Providing further details, The Transport Minster disclosed that the new plates would now henceforth use a new numbering system based on the vehicle categories thereby discontinuing the following categories of vehicle license plates such as the Arabic algebraic and instead adopt the Latin numerical that the majority of the populace understand.

