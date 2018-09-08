Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somaliland:Ministry of Planning releases $1.4 million to help cyclone-hit Regions

written by MGoth September 8, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Ministry of National Planning and Rural Development has distributed the amount of $1.4 Million dollars donated by UN-OCHA to three ministries namely the health, education and water development ministries meant for humanitarian aid with effective recovery and development projects.

The proposed developmental projects will be implemented by ARDA.

Mr. Abdirashid Ibrahim Sheik Abdurrahman, the director–general in ministry of national planning speaking during the handing over of the funds to the three ministries said, “The money for humanitarian aid meant for effective recovery and development projects in the form of immediate sinking of clean drinking water boreholes and rebuilding of Schools in particular, and health assistance such as rebuilding of MCHs affected by Cyclone Sagar.

The recent landfall of Cyclone Sagar on the northern Horn of Africa has affected some 900,000 people, killing dozens (58)and internally displacing 423 families causing severe damage to infrastructure totaling 700 Million dollars and economic hardship, especially for traditional pastoralists. Currently we need $210 Million Dollars to address both the short- and longer-term humanitarian needs with the short-term; the longer-term being centered on building the resilience of communities affected.

On the other hand, the Minister of National Planning of Somaliland and other senior officials assessed and evaluated ongoing development projects funded by the Somaliland Development Fund in the western regions of Somaliland that are in line with the second national development plan.

