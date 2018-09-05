Somaliland:MESFA Launches 5 Years Strategic Plan

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hargeisa-Hon Hinda Jama Hersi, the Minister of Employment, Social and Family Affairs flanked by Hon Mohamed Elmi Edan “Ilkacase” , the director general launched a 5 years MESFA STRATEGIC PLAN 2018/2021 which is in line with Somaliland National Development plan.

Hon Hinda Jama Hersi, the Minister of Employment, Social and Family Affairs speaking during the event said,”The 5 years ministerial plan is based on the recently adopted legal frameworks that will promote youth employment, increase investment in productive sectors and encourage agri-business for job creation.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank all our partners including government ministries, the private sector, donors and civil society for their cooperation.We call upon everyone to join us in creating decent employment opportunities for youth, ” said Hinda Jama, the minister for Employment, Social and Family Affairs at the opening ceremony.



Hon Mohamed Elmi Edan”Ilkacase”, the director general in the Ministry of Employment, Social and Family Affairs on his part reiterated on the importance of the 5 years MESFA Strategic plan 2018/2021 and at the same time emphasizing on the need for increased cooperation with the ministry and other partners both local and international organizations ;He further thanked them.

Among those in attendance were the deputy minister of interior, the director general's in the Ministry of National planning ,Health, justice and representatives of local and international organizations.


