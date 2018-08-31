Somaliland:Local and International NGOs welcome the sexual offences Law calling it ‘an essential step in providing justice for victims of sexual violence’

By Goth Mohamed Goth

President H.E Muse Bihi Abdi has signed into law a bill outlawing rape, the first piece of legislation to address gender-based violence in Somaliland.

Under the Somaliland rape and other related offences bill, all forms of sexual offence would be criminalized, including rape, gang rape, sexual assault, trafficking and child marriage.

Different international organization including Save the Children and its consortium partners of CARE and Nagaad has been the fore front in advocating for this bill.

“We have every reason to celebrate today. For the first time in the history of Somaliland, we have a strong legislation that criminalizes all forms of sexual and gender based violence. It is a clear indication that this leadership is serious about protecting women and girls,” Says Nafisa Yusuf of NAGAAD Network.

Once the legislation takes effect, it will be important for health and criminal justice agencies to be properly resourced and for professionals to be properly trained, so as to ensure the law can function adequately.

“ We congratulate the Ministry of Employment, Social and Family Affairs, NAGAAD and all the key actors who worked tirelessly to get this law approved. It is a huge milestone in advancing the rights of women and children, particularly girls and as Save the Children are very committed to continue supporting the government in making this law a reality in the lives of women and children, ” says Timothy Bishop, Somaliland/Somalia Country director for Save the Children.

Legislation of this bill is protecting the dignity and rights of Somaliland women and girls. The law is outlining the different punishments of a rapist. It is letting women to know their rights and responsibility as well.