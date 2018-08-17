Somaliland:How can someone entrust a nonbeliever to lead believers in their prayer?

Well, it happened and it happens and it is happening now! Where? Where such thing could ever take place? Where else? It happened, and it is happening in Somaliland!

Somaliland developed a culture where she alienates her best and brightest and those who saved her, helped her, in fact founded the 2nd Republic. Instead, past and present day Somaliland authorities harboured and embraced Somaliland deniers and haters, corruptors and Dunning-Kruger effect sufferers!

Whether it is true or not it has been published lately that a guy by the name of Basher Goth has been nominated as a liaison officer representing Somaliland in Washington DC, USA! Representing which one; Somalia or Somaliland?! Many people are wondering!

I am saying this because the guy was not only an ardent denier of the ethnic cleansing Siyad Barre’s Regime of Mogadishu committed against Somaliland but a supporter of that heinous inhuman act executed by the said entity and not only that; he is also a hater of Somaliland!

The guy was a consultant for the Prime Minister of Mogadishu recently as has been reported.

I don’t know if he is a new born believer of Somaliland or not. If he is, still he wouldn’t be in my category of entrusting him in this office or similar ones for a while.

How the president of Somaliland especially Musa who fought for Somaliland take such action?!

It is said that Sa’ad the indisputably horrible secretary of state of Somaliland recommended the above nonbeliever for reasons beyond us!

If the president is innocent of this appalling misjudgement he must rescind this nomination forthwith and sack sa’ad the incompetent and corrupt Secretary!

As for the people nominated or are in the following places: Ethiopia, Djibouti, Abu-thabi and Kenya- for sure they are NOT the best of us! Whatever has happened to Somaliland?!

However peace and prayers

Ibrahim M Mead

