Somaliland:Hargeisa hospital receives new equipment

Hargeisa Group Hospital received a modern medical equipment for early detection and diagnosis of cancer prior to its spread. The new cancer care unit, is yet another medical milestone in Somaliland



Using tests for prostate cancer, oncologists and other physicians trained in a wide variety of medical specialties, including radiology, pathology, genetics and advanced genomic testing.



They use sophisticated tests and procedures to measure the stage and progression of disease and identify the tumor’s type, size and location.











