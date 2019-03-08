Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somaliland:Hargeisa hospital receives new equipment

written by MGoth March 8, 2019
Hargeisa Group Hospital received a modern medical equipment for early detection and diagnosis of cancer prior to its spread. The new cancer care unit, is yet another medical milestone in Somaliland

Using tests for prostate cancer, oncologists and other physicians trained in a wide variety of medical specialties, including radiology, pathology, genetics and advanced genomic testing.

They use sophisticated tests and procedures to measure the stage and progression of disease and identify the tumor’s type, size and location.

