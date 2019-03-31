Somaliland:Government to distribute Water and food rations to Drought affected persons

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Vice President H.E Abdurrahman Abdallahi Ismail “ Saylic ” flanked by several cabinet ministers handover assorted food and water tankers the disaster preparedness and national food storage agency meant to be distributed to persons affected by the drought in Somaliland, particularly in the eastern region.

The VP while handing over said that the government is working working hard to both mobilise funds and scale up response, in particular in relation to the provision of clean water, nutrition, meant for the most vulnerable people affected.

Sporadic, below average rains and persistent drought since 2016 sees an estimated 1.7 million people in critical need of humanitarian assistance in Somaliland, a figure ballooning by hundreds of thousands in recent months.

Communal water resources are drying up at an alarming rate, forcing communities to truck in water that they can’t afford, and triggering appeals by Somaliland authorities.

Water and food availability are not the only concerns, as fears are growing of communicable diseases spreading due to deteriorating water quality, where weary communities have little resilience for cholera and other outbreaks that can quickly become a death warrant.