Somalilander Named French African Young Leader

written by MGoth June 4, 2019
Somalilander Named French African Young Leader

The French-African Foundation today released its list of 30 of Africa’s most promising young leaders to join its prestigious Young African Leaders Program. Among those selected was Somalilander Adan Abbey, who is President of Horn of Africa Insurance headquartered in Hargeisa, Somaliland. The selection process was highly competitive with over 2,000 applications submitted from 54 African countries. The program is being held under the double high patronage of the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron & the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo. The Young Leaders will travel to Paris, France & Accra Ghana where they will hold high level meetings with members of the public and private sectors as well as members of civil society.

Adan holds a Bachelors Degree in Finance from the University of Connecticut and an MBA in Marketing & Management from Indiana University in the United States. He is fluent in English, Somali, and French.

