Somaliland:CSOs call on President to dissolve NEC so as to pave way for the holding of the upcoming national parliamentary and local council's elections

written by MGoth March 25, 2019
Somaliland:CSOs call on President to dissolve NEC so as to pave way for the holding of the upcoming national parliamentary and local council’s elections

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hargeisa -Somaliland Non – State Actors Forum (SONSAF) in collaboration with Somaliland Civil Society organisations today held a press conference in which they urged the Head of State H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi to disband the National Electoral Commission (NEC) in order to avoid further unnecessary delay in the holding of the upcoming national parliamentary and local council’s elections.

Mr. Anwar Abdirahman Warsame (Chairman), speaking on behalf of the with Somaliland Civil Society organisations said, “It has come to our realization that the upcoming national parliamentary and local council’s elections shall not be held in time due to the impediments at hand.

He added, “The current National Electoral Commission (NEC) as an independent electoral body lacks the confidence and merit to hold the upcoming national parliamentary and local council’s elections as expressed by the various stakeholders and considering the lack of forging a clear consensus among the three official political parties participating in the process.

Mr. Anwar Abdirahman Warsame further said, “With the above mentioned points, a further delay to the holding of the upcoming national parliamentary and local council’s elections may jeopardize our own national security, national cohesion, stability, the rule of law and public confidence.

“We urge H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi in his capacity as the head of state to urgently dissolve the current National Electoral Commission (NEC) and appoint a new electoral commission that will in earnest begin laying the groundwork and preparation for the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary election and engage in a meaningful input to maximize the public participation, transparency and accountability and to help facilitate elections and stakeholders with equal term to reach common grounds on this process of the electoral system in Somaliland”,   he said.

Mr. Anwar Abdirahman Warsame lastly stated, “We hope that urge H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi shall adhere to our call.

