Somaliland: VP sends Condolences to the families of the victims of the Ethiopian Airline Crash

Hargeisa -Vice President and Acting President H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail on his behalf and the people of Somaliland express his deepest condolence to the federal government of Ethiopia and the families, who have lost their loved ones in the Ethiopian Airline Boeing 737 which was on a scheduled regular flight Nairobi, Kenya.

With wisdom and foresight, our prayers go to all casualties’ of different nationalities on board that suffered the heavy fatalities, including Ethiopia and Kenya. We hope all spirits found peace, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the 157 passengers during this difficult time.