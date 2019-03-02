Somaliland: Traffic law enforcers in heavy crackdown on transport operators

Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
written by MGoth March 2, 2019
By M.A. Egge

A thorough traffic law enforcement mobilization of operations in a crack-down nabbed at least scores of public service transport operators and other vehicles that were either fined or jailed for breaking the regulations.

The police officers descended upon the drivers in a move to instill discipline and bring back sanity to city highways and roads that have been chocked by traffic jams, unnecessary road obstructions by un-minding drivers, congestions along the roads packed by hawkers, numerous accidents, speeding vehicles etc.

The operation was led by no other than the deputy national police commissioner Brig. General Abdirahan Liban and Chief Traffic Enforcement Commander Col. Feisal Hiis Elmi, both of whom said that the crackdown would continue until road rages and carnages are curtailed.

The move comes after the National Police Commissioner Major General Abdillahi Fadal Iman pledged on Wednesday to start a crackdown on unworthy vehicles Saturday (yesterday), speeding ones, and associate flouting of traffic regulations; following the death of a 13-year-old pupil one of the ELMS schools over the week while being transported by a school bus on their way home.

Despite the fact that Major General Fadal taledd of vehicle roadworthiness check and re-examining skills of bus drivers, it is worth noting that international standard regulating public service vehicles (PSV)- thus buses, mini-buses, and taxis- have not been established in the country.

PSV licenses for both drivers and conductors requires specific regulations like issuance of deserving code of conduct certificates, experienced drivers with over four or five years continuous road experiences, comprehensive (and not third-party) insurance licenses etc.

Similarly, systemic vehicle check units of (and on) annual basis subjection and verification is still absent.

Whatever the case the government has made gigantic steps in managing monumental tasks in its limited way quite magnificently to see to it that all is well in our traffic law enforcement services.

A major problem that has to be reviewed is the crude allowance of having the right-hand steered vehicles plying the right-side lanes along our roads today.

