Somaliland: Third phase of European Union funded “Horumarinta Cilmiga” TVET project launched

written by MGoth March 5, 2019
H.E Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail “Saylic” today attended the launching ceremony of 3rd phase of the European Union funded “Horumarinta Cilmiga” TVET enterprise skills based training project held in Hargeisa.

The VP speaking during the launching ceremony of the European Union funded “Horumarinta Cilmiga” TVET project said that it’s imperative to improve the quality of education in the country and at the same time urged the Ministry of Education and science (MoE&HS) to double its efforts.

Hon Osman Jama Aden , the minister of education and science said, “We at the ministry of education had vocational education have being campaigning for vocational training to be brought back to the academic core.

The Horumarinta Elmiga project is five years European Union (EU) funded project for harmonized and cohesive education systems and is being implemented, in consortium, by CARE, NRC and Save the Children (leading agency) together with Ministry of Education and science (MoE&HS).

