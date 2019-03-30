Somaliland: President sacks Guri-Barwaqo and Isse in unprecedented and impactful reshuffle

Change of Guards at information and defense sends strong massage of anti-corruption stance

The Head of State H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi has summarily dismissed embattled Minister of Information, Culture and National Guidance, his deputy Mohammed Musa Abees and Defense Minister Issa Ahmed Yusuf Abdalle in a move that underpins his policy of zero tolerance on corruption.

In a mini-reshuffle that is seen to be quite impactful and unprecedented, the sacking of the above three brings in two new faces to the cabinet council.

Hon. Mohamed Musa Diriye Waeis is promoted from deputy interior ministry to become the new information minister while Abdiqani Mohamoud Ateeye Fariid moves from Justice to takeover the defense portfolio.

He is to be succeeded by Abdirizaq Abdi Ali Salah who is a newcomer to the cabinet.

The former Information and defense political chiefs have recently been heavily besmirched by revelations of being indicted by the prosecutor general following negative reports filed by the auditor general that have rendered them culprits in corruption scandals still to be filed in court.

Similarly the sudden resignation in a hush of information director general who was also named in the scandals have been followed by the sacking of his defense counterpart Jamal Abdillahi Muhummed in this move seen by analytical pundits as one that sends a heavy message of non-tolerance of corruption as has always been reiterated by the President.

This is the first time in the history of the country that top ministerial officials are named publicly in corruption scandals and prosecutions seek for their induction officially hence for the law to take its course.

Similarly it’s the first time that the Head of State dismisses such top officials maligned by vices to face the law.

In the same decree on the Presidential order dated 28th March 2019 that was released yesterday afternoon, the Head of State relieves off from duty:-

Mohammed Hussein Ahmed Dabeeye and Abdikarim Hussein Said as former directors general of constitutional Affairs and National Assemblies Coordination and the Youth and Sports Ministries respectively.

Also out of public services are Hassan Hirad Yasin who was Somaliland representative to the UAE and Ayaanle Salaad Dirie who was deputy representative to Kenya.

High profile post of Somaliland National Civic Service Commission also sees former Minister Farhan Adan Haybe come back to limelight as he takes its chairmanship.

The change see his predecessor Sharmarke Ahmed Muhummed Gelle take over from Ayanle in the Kenyan post.

Liban Yusuf Osman becomes the new Health Development deputy minister while Abdiqadir Omar Jama is the new deputy minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation.

As for the director general, Mohammed Yusuf Ismael is to become the new water resources and development DG, Jamal Abdi Musa Dirie goes to the Constitutional Affairs ministry while Mohammed Abdillahi Said Khaawi becomes the new Youth and Sports DG and the Information ministry now has Mukhtaar Mohammed Ali as its new DG.

Togdeer deputy governor has the incoming official named as Mohammed Abdillahi Ibrahim.

Since the Auditor General sounded the warning that his offices will prosecute officials in public offices who pilfer or plunder the public coffers, there have been several officials who have been apprehended since.

Whatever the case the reshuffle is thought to be tailored to address the issue as seen hence sending a strong signal of warning to the rest of public officials.

The appointed officials are as follows:-

Ministers

Mohammed Musa Diriye Weirah- Ministry of Information Culture and National Guidance Abdiqani Mohamud Ateye Farid- Ministry of Defense Abdirizaq Ali Abdi Salah- Ministry of Justice

Deptury Ministries

Liban Yusuf Osman- Health Abdinasir Omar Jama Roble-Information, Culture and National Guidance Abdiqadir Omar Jama Mohammed- Foreign Affairs and International Cooperatives

Director Generals

Mohammed Yusuf Ismael – Ministry of Water development Jamal Abdi Musa Diriye- Ministry of Constitutional Affairs and Coordination of National Assemblies Mohammed Abdillahi Said Khawi- Youth and Sports Mukhtar Mohammed Ali-Ministry of Information, Culture and National Guidance

Civil Service Commission

Farhan Adan Haibe

Ambassadors

Munir Haji Abdillahi Abusite- Representative to UAE Sharmarke Ahmed Muhummed Gelle-Deputy representative to Kenya

Deputy Governor Togdeer–

Mohammed Abdillahi Ibrahim.

So far replacement at the Interior Ministry to succeed Hon. Mohammed Musa Diriye has not been named.