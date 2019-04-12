Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somaliland

Somaliland: President Receives US Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto

written by MGoth April 12, 2019
written by MGoth April 12, 2019

H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi today in his office received the United States of America envoy to Somalia, Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto and his delegation.

The President and the visiting America envoy to Somalia Ambassador Donald Yamamoto and his delegation discussed wide range of topics such as the exciting Somaliland-USA relationship, and ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Among the issues on focus during the meeting were matters relating to the upcoming parliamentary and local elections, development, investment, and regional security in general.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prof Yassin Haji Mahmud Hir (Faratoon) and Dr Saad Ali Shire Minister of Finance, flanked the President.

Ms. Shella A Billa, head of trade and economic affairs desk in the America Embassy and USAID officials were among those accompanying the US Ambassador Donald Yamamoto.

