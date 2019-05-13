Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland Somaliland: President Muse meets with UK Envoy
Somaliland

Somaliland: President Muse meets with UK Envoy

written by MGoth May 13, 2019
Somaliland: President Muse meets with UK Envoy

President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi Abdi today received the UK Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia, H.E Ben Fender who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation on political and security in the horn of Africa region of which Somaliland plays an important role, preparation and holding of the upcoming parliamentary and local government elections, democratization process, boost  he UK government’s development assistance to the Republic of Somaliland and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The President briefed the visiting UK ambassador and his delegation of the countless strides achieved by the people of Somaliland and the Government of Somaliland.

On his part, the Ambassador Ben Fender thanked the president for his hospitality and valuable and ample information on the progress made by the people and government of Somaliland.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

International Criminal Court (ICC) hosts launch of civil...

February 16, 2018

Somaliland:Boobe ditches Wadani Party

March 5, 2016

Somaliland: Human Rights Centre calls on the government...

April 15, 2017

Somaliland:Trump Sinks, So Women Must Lead The Fight...

June 5, 2017

Somalia:Continued humanitarian action crucial in saving children’s lives

June 23, 2017

Somaliland:Saylic urges Hawd residents to vote for the...

October 28, 2017

Somaliland:Global leaders announce 10 million marginalised children will...

April 26, 2018

Somaliland:Black feminist activist says Ukip staffer made offensive...

October 26, 2017

The Role of Telecommunications in State-building: The Case...

April 9, 2017

Why Ahmed Osman Guelleh’s empire is collapsing

October 8, 2017

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam