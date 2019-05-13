Somaliland: President Muse meets with UK Envoy

President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi Abdi today received the UK Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia, H.E Ben Fender who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation on political and security in the horn of Africa region of which Somaliland plays an important role, preparation and holding of the upcoming parliamentary and local government elections, democratization process, boost he UK government’s development assistance to the Republic of Somaliland and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The President briefed the visiting UK ambassador and his delegation of the countless strides achieved by the people of Somaliland and the Government of Somaliland.

On his part, the Ambassador Ben Fender thanked the president for his hospitality and valuable and ample information on the progress made by the people and government of Somaliland.