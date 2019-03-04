Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somaliland: President meets with special representative of the German Chancellor for African Affairs

written by MGoth March 4, 2019
Somaliland: President meets with special representative of the German Chancellor for African Affairs

H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi today in his office received Ambassador Gunter Noote the special representative of the German Chancellor for African Affairs who is currently visiting Somaliland.

The President and Ambassador Gunter Noote the special representative of the German Chancellor for African Affairs discussed bilateral issues and the German funded development projects in Somaliland, particularly in the construction of roads and the expansion of water infrastructure in the city of Hargeisa, the Somaliland capital.

The Head of State on his behalf and the people of the Republic of Somaliland thanked the visiting special representative of the German Chancellor for African Affairs for the support his government avails to Somaliland; they also discussed the long-standing relationship between the Republic of Somaliland and Germany.

The President was during the meeting flanked by the Hon Saleban Yusuf Ali Koore, the minister of water, Hon Liban Yusuf Osman, assistant minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Mr. Abdillahi Mohamed Dualeh, Somaliland representative to the African Union and IGAD and Mr. Mohamed Ali Darood, the managing director of Hargeisa water agency.

