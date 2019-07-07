Somaliland: President and his delegation return to the country

A high-level delegation led by President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi Abdi returned to the country today from a working visit to the jubilant crowds thronged the main roads of the capital to waving the national flag as a show of patriotism.

The euphoric crowds waving and dressed in the national flags of Somaliland and Guinea come out in their thousands lined the main roads of every road in the capital of Hargeisa in support of the head of state and the political strides attained during his recently concluded trip to the Republic of Guinea and other African nations.

Government officials led by the H.E Vice President Abdirahman Abdullahi Ismail “Saylic” and Hon Feisal Ali Waraabe , the chairman of Justice and Welfare party “UCID” who addressed the euphoric crowds by saying that the President and his delegation recent trip was a victory for the people and the nation at large. The President addressed the crowds near a makeshift erected near the Egal International airport.

The President on his part thanked the people of Hargeisa for their show of support and patriotism, unity and the victory brought about by the trip to Guinea, he further to be also united in defending the nation from the ever-present aggressive onslaught from the government of Mogadishu.