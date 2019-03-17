Somaliland: Operations at DP World Berbera port stall as traders protest tariff hike

Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
March 17, 2019
By Goth Mohamed Goth

Operations in the DP World managed Berbera port have stalled for the fifth day due to a proposed increase in the goods and services tax paid by businessmen who use the port.

Local businesspersons instead have slammed the new taxes imposed by the ports operators who has the full freedom to set, amend, levy, collect and recover tariffs of the users of the port (Users) and the provisions of the services and publish their tariffs applicable for all the service provided at the port as set by the concession agreement signed by both parties.

The agreement states that the port operator shall only increase tariffs on a biannual basis and in doing so shall consult with the government and ensure the tariff is competitive with neighbouring countries.

Somaliland minister of commerce speaking on the matter on Saturday supported the ports operators move and at the same timed issued a strong warning to local businessmen to pay their outstanding dues and pick up the goods at the port or risk paying extra fees for the delay.

The chairperson of Somaliland chamber of commerce announced that they would take up the matter with the President to discuss their grievances today.

