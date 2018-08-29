Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somaliland

Somaliland only specialist school for the blind Close for the lack Funds

written by MGoth August 29, 2018
Many visual impaired children are missing out. Disabled Students being ignored by Government and the Society at Large.

It is too bad. Somaliland lost the school for the blind a few years ago. It appears to be getting hard for anyone with disabilities of any sort to get help. Has the of Somaliland government led H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi abandon us?
Our school closed because of lack of funding. We would love to reopen but would require substantial long-term financial support and a suitable building.
The Previous wonderful years, students attending our school received a comprehensive, holistic education that included daily living skills and social skills as well as traditional academic courses, all taught in ways understandable and accessible to each child’s unique challenges.
Please click the link below to listen to a Grade A visual impaired passionate appeal.

