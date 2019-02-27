Somaliland: Ministry of Finance showcases Financial Management Information System (FMIS).

The Ministry of Finance Development has conducted a symposium to showcase and celebrate the progress made by the Somaliland Financial Management Information System (FMIS).

In recognition of their valuable contributions to rolling out the FMIS initiative, the Minister of Finance Dr. Saad Ali Shire has presented awards to a number of civil servants who performed exceptionally during the operationalisation of the SLFMIS initiative.

The SLFMIS is designed to improve the transparency and effectiveness of the government’s financial transactions, which is a crucial component of the PFM reform program.