Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland Somaliland: Ministry of Energy and Minerals concludes the third phase of Oil exploration activities in Sahil Region
Somaliland

Somaliland: Ministry of Energy and Minerals concludes the third phase of Oil exploration activities in Sahil Region

written by SomalilandPress June 23, 2019
Somaliland: Ministry of Energy and Minerals concludes the third phase of Oil exploration activities in Sahil Region

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Ministry of energy and minerals has official completed the third phase of the oil exploration exercise in sahil region.

MoEm and Ras al Khaimah Gas Company LLC (RAKGAS) jointly conduct the exercise in Sahil region.

Mr. Abdurrahman Abdeeq muhumed, the director general in the ministry of energy and mineral resources accompanied by other top officials in the ministry toured Naqdhibiijo,Ceeldaanyeer,Biyolay Burco Kibir, and xidxid districts where exploration work has being going on for the past month.

The director of oil department at the ministry energy and mineral resources Mr. Ahmed Iidaan Adam-adde said that the oil exploration exercises undertaking which takes time and after the completion of ground which we used seismic vehicles which are used in sending seismic waves into the ground and aerial exploration. After that we began the third phase that consists of soil sampling the results of which will be used to compile final reports on the findings of the exploration activities.

The director general said, “Ministry of energy and mineral resources is playing her role to make sure all goes well as it is mandated by the President of the Republic of Somaliland to oversee this oil exploration exercise become a success. Secondly I would like to thank the local populace for their cooperation which has being vital for the work we have being doing in the area.

“The extraction of oil will bring many benefits to country and much needed job creation, moves towards middle-income status, and delivers to the large majority of citizen’s significant economic, health and social benefits now and in the future”, He added.

Mr. Sacad Essa , local administrator said , “I would like to use this opportunity to continue urge fellow Somaliland citizens to support this Ministry of energy and minerals and the government in its efforts to develop our natural resources that God endowed us with for the common good. No problems occurred during the duration of the work.

The Sahil police boss said,” We urge our citizens to be patient in realizing our dream as a nation to become a country that benefits economically from its natural resources.

Local elders said that they shall continue supporting the ministry of energy and minerals resources in its efforts.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

SomalilandPress 2008

Related Articles

Why Kenya’s push for nuclear power rests on...

December 21, 2017

We disagree but we respect decision — Uhuru...

September 1, 2017

Somaliland:UCID: Vacancy for Presidential Candidate

March 28, 2016

Yemeni Huthis threaten to hit Somaliland

December 26, 2017

Somaliland:VP Distances himself for Woes of Zeila Councilors

June 10, 2017

Somaliland:Central Bank Issues ultimatum to all Private Financial...

April 16, 2018

Somaliland:Manufacturers lobby for ‘Buy Uganda Build Uganda’ policy

May 24, 2016

Mr. Abdirashid Dualeh,CEO of Dahabshiil Group calls on...

February 16, 2018

Somaliland:SDLA Congratulates SL Diaspora on May Celebrations abroad

May 13, 2018

Seawater Greenhouse brings agriculture to world’s harshest environments

April 13, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam