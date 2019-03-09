Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland Somaliland: Ministry of employment partners with UNICEF and GAVO to train 60 student in TVET enterprise skills
Somaliland

Somaliland: Ministry of employment partners with UNICEF and GAVO to train 60 student in TVET enterprise skills

written by MGoth March 9, 2019
Somaliland: Ministry of employment partners with UNICEF and GAVO to train 60 student in TVET enterprise skills

By Goth Mohamed Goth 

Hargeisa-Ministry of employment, social and family affairs, UNCIEF and GAVO a local non-governmental organization have collaborated to train 60 student in TVET enterprise skills based training.

The new project launched this week will train 60 students 31 boys in plumbing and 29 girls in tailoring as part of government initiated vocational training scheme.

The benefactors of the government initiated vocational training scheme are students who would not afford to get places in local universities.

Representatives of the ministry of employment, social and family affairs, UNCIEF and GAVO, signed the agreement.

Hon Hinda Jama Gaani, the minister of employment, social and family affairs speaking after the signing ceremony said that, “I hope these training will give young people more options and deter them from engaging in dangerous endeavors such as Tahrib. It also enables employers to take on staff with work-ready skills or to train young people so that they achieve these skills faster.

Mr. Kamaal Nidaam Adam of UNICEF said, “Through this training we aim to produce well-trained staff, including a more knowledgeable and productive workforce for the local market and after extensive consultation with the various stakeholders. We decide to fund and support the vocational training school.

Apart from the funding the training , UNICEF will also provide the graduating students with the equipment for them to set up shop and local industrial sector should start hiring our local talent pool and by doing so you’re invested in its growth, the well-being of its citizens and the health of the local economy.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Somaliland:Telesom Group’s Annual Shareholder’s Meeting Concluded in Hargeisa

March 16, 2016

Somaliland: court gives journalist Dirir one year and...

October 8, 2017

Somaliland:Port deal underscores Djibouti’s reliance on Ethiopia

March 12, 2018

The role of election observers in Somaliland

December 9, 2017

Somaliland:President-elect gives eulogy of late Abdirizak Iyaale

December 1, 2017

Somaliland:Somali tech accelerator supports entrepreneurs

April 26, 2017

Kenyan journalists harassed, detained reporting on election violence

August 17, 2017

Somaliland:Finally SL Selects Dubai World as the Suitable...

May 9, 2016

Somaliland:Top Court issues ruling in UCID’s leadership dispute...

September 25, 2016

Clamour for enacting new rape bill as high...

April 19, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam