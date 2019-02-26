Somaliland: Kulmiye Central Committee Convention concludes

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Borama – President of the republic of Somaliland and the chairperson of the ruling KULMIYE party H.E Muse Bihi Abdi today officially closed the sixth convention of the ruling party central committee in Borame town, Awdal region.

More than 200 ruling party central committee delegates today approved 65 new delegates to fill vacant positions left vacant by former members who quit the party and others whom were expelled.

The party’s central committee delegates overwhelmingly also voted to expel 5 members of previously suspended by due to been in breach of the ruling party constitution.

The vacant posts of the chairman and deputy chairman of party’s central committee with the Mr. Mahmoud Jama Warfaa , the former deputy chairman becoming the new chairman of party’s central committee after he got 257 votes while Mr. his contender Sharif Abokor Mohamed got 13 votes. Mr. Ali Mohamed Ali (Cali Caliyow) becomes the deputy chairperson of party’s central committee.

The central committee also overwhelmingly voted to postpone the ruling party general convention that was due to be held in April 2019 until April 2020.

The Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, and the fourth vice chairman of the ruling party H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saylici), speaking during the meeting reminded central committee delegates on the recent history and the need to improve the overall image of the ruling “KULMIYE” party and adopt changes wherever necessary.

Lastly, the H. E President Muse Bihi Abdi while closing the sixth session of the ruling party central committee praised the organizing committee for job well-done in holding the meeting and reiterated his commitment as the leader of the ruling party to fulfil the pledge made by the party to the electorate during the campaign period.

President Muse Bihi Abdi said he was open for all the suggestions and advises made by members of the central assembly and will implement whatever is possible.