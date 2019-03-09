Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somaliland

Somaliland: International Women's Day 2019 marked in Hargeisa

written by MGoth March 9, 2019


H.E Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail “Sayli’i” , Hon Hinda Jama Gani, the minister of employment , social and family affairs, Hon Mohamed Elmi Aden “Ilkacase” the director general in the ministry of employment , social and family affairs were among the  dozens of dignitaries attending the ceremony commemorating the international women’s day held today at the Mansoor Hotel.

These INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2019 Campaign theme is #BalanceforBetter, A balanced world is a better world. How can you help forge a more gender-balanced world? Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.

The well-attended ceremony commemorating the international women’s day was organized by the ministry of employment, social and family affairs.

H.E Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail “Sayli’i” speaking during the event said that women played an important role in the national building process and every aspect of our lives, the government of Somaliland led by H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi is committed to empower women be it in the political and social aspect.

He added that women in have now being given quotas representation in parliament.

International Women’s Day is a worldwide event that celebrates women’s achievements – from the political to the social – while calling for gender equality.

It has been observed since the early 1900s and is now recognised each year on March 8. It is not affiliated with any one group, but brings together governments, women’s organisations, corporations and charities. The day is marked around the world with arts performances, talks, rallies, networking events, conferences and marches.

TOOS: MAALINTA CAALAMIGA AH EE HAWEENKA – 8 MAARSO

Posted by Wasaaradda Shaqo-Gelinta Arrimaha Bulshada & Qoyska JSL on Friday, March 8, 2019
1
