Somaliland: Hargeisa Hospital to introduce Orthopaedic Surgery Services

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Hargeisa group of hospital will start Orthopaedic Surgery Services that treat injuries and diseases that affect your body’s musculoskeletal system.

Dr. Ahmed Said Elmi , Orthopaedician at the Hargeisa group of hospitals announced that the doctors from Orthopaedic Surgery unit and their Australian and Ethiopian counterparts will from the 23rd to the 30th of March , 2019 start to diagnose and treat all conditions and injuries of the musculoskeletal system, no matter how complex.

“Our joint replacement surgeons treat injuries and diseases that affect your body’s musculoskeletal system. This system includes your bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves”, he added.

Dr. Ahmed Said Elmi further said , “Orthopedic surgeons who will be conducting the operations are familiar with all aspects of the musculoskeletal system, but many specialize in certain areas, such as the foot and ankle, the spine, hip or knee. Some also focus on specific fields such as pediatrics, trauma or sports medicine. Some orthopaedic surgeons may specialize in several areas.

Such :

• Elbows and shoulder

• Foot and ankle

• Fractured bones

• Hand and wrist

• Hip and knee

• Spine

• Tumors of the bone and soft tissue