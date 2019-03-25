Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland Somaliland: five-day training on International Public Sector Accounting Standards-PFM
Somaliland

Somaliland: five-day training on International Public Sector Accounting Standards-PFM

written by MGoth March 25, 2019
Somaliland: five-day training on International Public Sector Accounting Standards-PFM

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The PFM Coordination Unit has organized a five-day training on International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

The training familiarizes participant with the principles and practices of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Cash Basis and to enable them apply in their respective roles within the Government of Somaliland.

The Participants of the training were drawn from key departments including Accountant General’s Office, the Office of the Auditor General and the Budget Department of the Ministry of Finance Development.

The PFM is designed to improve the government’s capacity and systems to utilize public funds, towards meeting the National Development Plan (NDPII) goals and those of Vision 2030.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Eid Charity relief in Somaliland

July 20, 2017

Somaliland:Air Arabia set to launch flights to Hargeisa

June 14, 2017

Somali Prime Minister condemns Lido barbaric attack

January 22, 2016

Somaliland:Publications Launch: Going on Tahriib & We Kissed...

November 16, 2016

Somaliland:Haglatosiye accuses Dr. Ali Khalif Galaydh of Orchestrating...

February 14, 2016

The international community must act to prevent famine...

April 16, 2016

Liverpool Council spend £100,000 sending staff to Afghanistan,...

June 27, 2018

Target Somalia: The new scramble for Africa?

April 24, 2017

The Economic Commission for Africa and African Union...

March 30, 2016

UAE can’t help if Somalia seeks to self-destruct

April 23, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam