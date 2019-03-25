Somaliland: five-day training on International Public Sector Accounting Standards-PFM

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The PFM Coordination Unit has organized a five-day training on International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

The training familiarizes participant with the principles and practices of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Cash Basis and to enable them apply in their respective roles within the Government of Somaliland.

The Participants of the training were drawn from key departments including Accountant General’s Office, the Office of the Auditor General and the Budget Department of the Ministry of Finance Development.

The PFM is designed to improve the government’s capacity and systems to utilize public funds, towards meeting the National Development Plan (NDPII) goals and those of Vision 2030.