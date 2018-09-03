Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somalia:Third Comprehensive Approach to Security Maritime sub-strand meeting held in Mogadishu

written by MGoth September 3, 2018
Somalia:Third Comprehensive Approach to Security Maritime sub-strand meeting held in Mogadishu

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) Deputy Minister of Internal Security His Excellency Abdinasir Seid Musse MP chaired the third Comprehensive Approach to Security Maritime sub-strand meeting held in Mogadishu on September 2nd. EUCAP Somalia Head of Mission, who co-chairs the sub-strand with the Deputy Minister, was absent on duty.

The role of the sub-strand is to assist the FGS and the Federal Member States (FMS) in delivering the Maritime objectives set by the Somalia National Security Architecture and the Somalia Internal Security Strategy.

Among the participants were delegates of FMS Ministries of Security (Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, South West and Puntland). EU NAVFOR Atalanta, AMISOM, UNSOM, UNOPS, UNODC, FAO, US MCC Somalia, the UK Embassy and Turkish delegates represented the international community.

The FGS Deputy Minister of Internal Security informed the forum of the outcome of the Technical Working Group session held on August 31st and the ministerial meeting held on September 1st. The main outputs of the meetings were identifying areas of concern (illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, human trafficking, weapons smuggling) and FMS maritime security priorities.

EUCAP Somalia provided updates on the Mogadishu Maritime Police Unit (MPU) training facility ongoing project and on the forthcoming participation of the MPU to an international maritime exercise (Cutlass Express 19).

This regular meeting aims at ensuring coordination between relevant actors, monitors progress and consults the forum on action plans.

In the Security Pact for Somalia, all partners agreed to establish CAS as a mechanism that would enable Somali ownership of governance and the implementation of the agreed National Security Architecture with appropriate international support in order to help restore sustainable security in the country.

0 comment
0
