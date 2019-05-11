Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
President praises Annual National Quran Reciters competition finalists

May 11, 2019
President praises Annual National Quran Reciters competition finalists

By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi presented prizes to top annual National Quran Reciters finalists that usually draw to close at the capital city.

In a large function held at the Presidency on Friday evening, the President hailed the finalists and all who were indulged in the organization and participation of the competition which usually happens annually hence is meant to motivate many youth to take to the obligatory Quran recitation in the nation.

The four finalists were from top:- Abdibaari Abdirashid from Marodi-jeh, Ahmed Mohamud Ahmed of Sahil region, and Shuaib Ali idle and Mohammed Abdirahman Ahmed, both from Awdal region.

The first position and the runner up finalists would further be awarded free Umra pilgrimage trip (to Mecca and Medina).

The President who presented the winner with a Toyota Noah van praised all Islamic students who memorized all or part or portions of the Holy Quran and their tutors as a whole.

Those who spoke on the occasion included the Religious and Endowment minister Hon. Sh. Khalil Abdillahi Ahmed and Sheikh Mohammed Adan who is a prominent clergy at the forefront of the organization of the competition.

 

 

