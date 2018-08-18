Somaliland economy to benefit from increase in cargo volume and speed of operations-DP World

PORT OF BERBERA RECEIVES NEW EQUIPMENT TO INCREASE CAPACITY

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 18 2018: Global trade enabler DP World has expanded its strategic presence at the Port of Berbera in Somaliland with new equipment to speed up operations and increase cargo volumes.

The port has received three Reach Stackers in addition to three that began operating last year. Empty container handlers have also been added to maximise storage space for containers allowing more cargo to be handled. Three new Telescopic Cranes have also started to enable livestock and general cargo shipping. The new equipment has been added as part of DP World Berbera’s expansion to speed up work at the port and increase container vessel performance by 70 percent.

A new Tug Boat was also presented to the Somaliland Port Authority to moor larger vessels and increase accessibility to the port. The Tug was named Egal in honour of president of Somaliland Muhammed Haji Ibrahim Egal who served between 1993 and 2002.

The new equipment was welcomed by Awale Ibrahim Shirwa, Minister of National Planning and Development, Mohamed Dahir Ahmed, Deputy Minister of Finance, Ahmed Osman Hassan, Governor of Sahiil region, Abdishakur Mahamoud Hassan, Mayor of Berbera and DP World Berbera CEO Supachai Wattanaveerachai.

The expansion will build on DP World’s existing operations at the port where it has achieved major production gains. In September 2017, it recorded the highest container volumes in its history with a 40% increase compared to September 2016.

DP World MEA Region CEO and Managing Director Suhail Al Banna said: “The Port of Berbera is an important gateway and this equipment will help the efficient delivery of goods and increase cargo volumes supporting Somaliland’s development as a major trade hub in the Horn of Africa.”

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Republic of Somaliland Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Saad Ali Shire signed the concession agreement for the port in Dubai in May 2017 with a phased investment of USD 442m as it develops into a regional trade and logistics hub.

