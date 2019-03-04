PFM quarterly Joint Steering Committee Meeting Held

The PFM Coordination Unit of the Ministry of Finance Development has organised the PFM quarterly Joint Steering Committee Meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance, Hon Dr. Saad Ali Shire and attended by key stakeholders including donor representatives from the World Bank, DfiD and DANIDA.

similarly, the Minister of Planning and National Development, members from the Public Accounts Committee, Chairman of the National Tender Board and the Governor of the Central Bank were in attendance.

The Meeting has taken place at Ambassador Hotel, Hargeisa, on March the 4th.

The quarterly PFM Joint Steering Committee Meeting is a high level forum for decision making, guiding, and reviewing the PFM Program progress, challenges and the way forward.