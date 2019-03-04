Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Somaliland

PFM quarterly Joint Steering Committee Meeting Held
Somaliland

PFM quarterly Joint Steering Committee Meeting Held

written by MGoth March 4, 2019
PFM quarterly Joint Steering Committee Meeting Held

The PFM Coordination Unit of the Ministry of Finance Development has organised the PFM quarterly Joint Steering Committee Meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance, Hon Dr. Saad Ali Shire and attended by key stakeholders including donor representatives from the World Bank, DfiD and DANIDA.
similarly, the Minister of Planning and National Development, members from the Public Accounts Committee, Chairman of the National Tender Board and the Governor of the Central Bank were in attendance.

The Meeting has taken place at Ambassador Hotel, Hargeisa, on March the 4th.

The quarterly PFM Joint Steering Committee Meeting is a high level forum for decision making, guiding, and reviewing the PFM Program progress, challenges and the way forward.

