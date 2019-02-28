Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somalia Outrage sparks in Somalia as 12-year-old gets rapes, authorities demand use of landmark 2016 law
SomaliaSomaliland

Outrage sparks in Somalia as 12-year-old gets rapes, authorities demand use of landmark 2016 law

written by MGoth February 28, 2019
Outrage sparks in Somalia as 12-year-old gets rapes, authorities demand use of landmark 2016 law

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, – The gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Somalia has sparked outrage, demonstrations and calls for authorities to use a landmark 2016 law to secure justice, in a country where violence against women is rarely punished.

Aisha Ilyes Aden was abducted at a market in northern Puntland’s Galkayo town on Sunday. Her body was found the next morning near her home. A post-mortem found she had been gang raped, her genitals mutilated and strangled to death. Four men have been arrested. The brutal nature of the killing has triggered anger in the conservative east African nation, where rape is stigmatised and victims are traditionally forced to marry their assailants.

“Sexual violence is sadly not a shocking occurrence in Puntland. For years it has been relatively common place,” said Hawa Aden Mohamed, founder of the Galkayo Education Centre for Peace and Development, which promotes women’s rights. “Aisha’s is a truly tragic case, which has resonated very deeply here in Puntland. I hope it will shake things up. The seemingly never-ending violence against women and girls, where men can evade any responsibility for what they do, has to end.”

Demonstrations have been held in Puntland and Somalis have taken to social media using the hashtag #JusticeForAisha calling for a proper investigation into the murder. Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region passed the country’s first Sexual Offences Law in 2016, which criminalises rape, sexual harassment and online sexual offences.

Under the law, five men who gang raped a teenage girl – with a video of the attack posted on social media – were sentenced in 2017 to lashes and up to 10 years in prison, according to the United Nations (U.N.), a key backer of the legislation. Campaigners say police are either unaware of violence of women or do not see it as a serious crime, which deters women from reporting abuse.

“Gender-based violence is a grave violation of individual women’s and girls’ rights – the rape and subsequent murder of Aisha is a terrible example of that,” said a statement from the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) in Somalia. “Impunity … reinforces the discrimination against women and girls, perpetuating a vicious cycle that is detrimental to their development and progress.” (Reporting by Nita Bhalla @nitabhalla, Editing by Katy Migiro. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Leadership Suitability in Unstable Horn of Africa: The...

September 10, 2016

Somaliland:We should readily boost production of locally available...

January 14, 2017

Mr. Abdirashid Dualeh,CEO of Dahabshiil Group calls on...

February 16, 2018

Bashir Goth as Somaliland Ambassador???

August 14, 2018

Somaliland:IFRC Sponsors Government initiative to boost Food Security...

June 2, 2018

AMISOM, Propaganda Machine for Somali Puppet Regime

January 10, 2017

EUCAP Somalia organises fourth Police-Judiciary cooperation workshop in...

July 8, 2018

Somaliland:Al Jazeera on the trail of notorious Somali...

June 22, 2016

Somali journalist arrested, held without charge

February 10, 2018

Galkayo and Somalia’s Dangerous Faultlines

October 10, 2016

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam