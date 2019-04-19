Nine Heads of State Confirmed to Attend the U.S-Africa Business Summit in June

Washington, DC, United States of America, April 19th, 2019,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Corporate Council on Africa is honored to announce that the following Heads of State are confirmed to attend the 12th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique on June 18-21, 2019: King Mswati III, Kingdom of Eswatini; H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President, Republic of Mozambique; H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda; H.E. Hage Geingob, President, Republic of Namibia; H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya; H.E. José Mário Vaz, President, Republic of Guinea-Bissau; H.E. Peter Mutharika, President, Republic of Malawi; H.E. Edgar Lungu, President, Republic of Zambia; H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana.



The Summit will bring together more than 1,000 leading U.S. and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government officials and multilateral stakeholders. Themed “Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable Partnership”, CCA’s 2019 Summit will engage key U.S. and African government officials and decision makers to discuss their strategies, vision and initiatives to facilitate increased business and investment. The Summit will provide several opportunities for business executives to meet heads-of-state, ministers and high-level U.S. and African government decision makers to advocate for their business interests.



The Summit will also serve as a platform for businesses to hear from leading U.S and African industry experts on best practices in sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT and finance; explore new business and investment opportunities, meet and network with potential business partners and obtain real-time leads; and advocate to shape effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.



Since its inception in 1997, the U.S.-Africa Business Summit has been considered an essential conference for U.S. and African private sector executives, government officials and multilateral stakeholders interested in doing business in Africa.