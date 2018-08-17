Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland Guurti calls for a review of the newly passed Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law
Somaliland

Guurti calls for a review of the newly passed Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law

written by MGoth August 17, 2018
Guurti calls for a review of the newly passed Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Members of Somaliland House of Elders have submitted a letter to the government demanding that the rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill recently passed by Somaliland’s parliament to be referred back to the house of elders for further revision.

The “Guurti” has previously made amendments to the Rape Crimes and anti-gender violations bill.

The bill awaits Upper the House of Elders (Guurti) and the Government’s final approval through the President of Somaliland to assent to the law

Some members of the House of Elders speaking to the press confirmed that they had written a letter to the President not to approve into law rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill.

The unnamed members of house of elder’s stated that the rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill recently passed by Somaliland’s parliament since some section (Act 77, 78 and 6Act) were contrary to Islamic norms and the constitution of the republic of Somaliland. We have received numerous complain from the ministry of religious affairs and other parties”, they said.

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Somaliland:Africa’s ‘Iron Lady’ Is Nearly 80, But She’s...

July 15, 2017

Somaliland:Teamwork helps baby hospital

September 10, 2017

Somaliland:Greater Somalia or African Unity

May 3, 2018

Does Somaliland Need Islamic Banking, Conventional Banking or...

June 28, 2016

Somaliland:SVT Correspondents – Episode 7-Video

November 29, 2016

South Lakes man gains insights into Somaliland presidential...

November 23, 2017

Somaliland:Puntland militias kill senior army officer and seriously...

July 7, 2018

Somaliland: Standing Taller than Ever

May 14, 2016

Somaliland:USA based SL Diaspora Community and SLDA Plan...

August 9, 2017

Somaliland: A Study in Contrasts

December 17, 2016

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam