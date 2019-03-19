FAO SWALIM Holds Information Share-Fair in Hargeisa Somaliland

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s Somalia Water and Land Information Management (FAO-SWALIM) project held a well-attended information sharing open day at the Maan-soor hotel in Hargeisa, Somaliland. The event was a great success and provided an opportunity for partners from Somaliland government institutions, UN agencies, NGOs, Academia and private sector to learn more about SWALIM’s award-winning work and impact it has in Somaliland.

The event also gave a chance for development partners, donors and diverse stakeholders to see first-hand what SWALIM is about and gain knowledge and information on the wide range of products, services and collaboration opportunities available to them. This was an excellent opportunity to meet directly with the SWALIM staff working in different themes to engage, ask questions and understand their work. The open day highlighted the important role SWALIM plays in providing fact-based, up-to-date and reliable information to help development partners make decisions on natural resource management issues and also in supporting the local Somali communities manage their resources and respond to environmental challenges.