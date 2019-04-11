Ethiopia: ONLF Leadership to Hold a Historic Meeting in Ogaden

Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
written by MGoth April 11, 2019
Jigjiga—ONLF has announced that there will be a central committee meeting in Kebridahare, the Korahay province of the  Somali Regional State of Ogaden, which will likely be the 3rd ONLF meeting held inside the Ogaden since 1992 and 1996.

ONLF reached a historic agreement with the Ethiopian government, following  sweeping reform that took place in Ethiopia.


Mr. Hussein Nur, Head of ONLF’s Information Bureau told a Somali Freelance Journalist that the event is scheduled on 15th April to discuss the various issues concerning to the region and the country, including the peace and security as well as the current political developments of the region.

Ethiopia’s Reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed encouraged opposition groups to return to the country amid pursuing their political goals peacefully. 
The Oil-and-Gas rich Ogaden enjoys peace for the first time in decades after Asmara-brokered peace agreement between the government and ONLF was inked last year. 

