Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland HAPPY EID UL ADHA 2018 FROM SOMALILANDPRESS.COM
Somaliland

HAPPY EID UL ADHA 2018 FROM SOMALILANDPRESS.COM

written by MGoth August 21, 2018
HAPPY EID UL ADHA 2018 FROM SOMALILANDPRESS.COM

As-salaamu alaykum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu

SomalilandPress.com staff would like to extend wishes of good tidings and heartfelt felicitation to Fellow Muslims, Somalilanders, Somali speaking people wherever they may be and the whole Muslim world on the occasion of Eid Mubarak

We want to take this opportunity to also thank our esteemed readers, supporters and staff for their unrelenting support over the years.

Jazakumullahu khairan!

May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your lives with peace, joy and prosperity!

EID MUBARAK… EID MUBARAK… EID MUBARAK

“KULLU CAAM WA-ANTUM BIL KHAYR”

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Why Somaliland finds no global sympathizers?

August 10, 2017

Adul Sam-on: the stateless boy who survived the...

July 17, 2018

Somaliland:State to Demand Diligence from all Ministries, says...

April 22, 2017

‘Skulls of My People’ documentary explores why Namibia...

May 24, 2017

Somaliland:Drought in Somalia

June 16, 2016

SLDA Hosts One Day Somaliland Diaspora Investment Consultative...

March 27, 2018

Somaliland FM comes out in Defense of Raila...

August 3, 2016

American wins 22nd Quran award

June 6, 2018

Somalia:Prime Minister Sharmake Strongly condemns the El Adde...

January 18, 2016

The Somaliland Ordeal : The Berbera Port Agreement...

May 2, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam