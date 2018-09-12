Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Djibouti DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal
DjiboutiSomalilandworld

DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal

written by MGoth September 12, 2018
DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, September 12, -DP World (http://web.dpworld.com) said today that it will continue to pursue all legal means to defend its rights as a shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal SA (DCT) in the face of Djibouti’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and respect for commercial contracts.On 9 September the President of Djibouti enacted a decree which purportedly transferred the shareholding of Port de Djibouti SA (PDSA) in Doraleh Container Terminal SA (DCT) to the Government of Djibouti. PDSA is 23.5% owned by China Merchants Port Holdings Company Ltd of Hong Kong (“China Merchants”).

DP World said the transfer appears to have been made in an attempt to flout an injunction of the English High Court which restrains PDSA from using its shareholding to take control of DCT. This is the latest step in the Government of Djibouti’s five-year campaign to take the 2006 Concession Agreement away from DCT, through which DP World operated, and part owns the Doraleh Container Terminal.

Investors across the world must think twice about investing in Djibouti and reassess any agreements they may have with a government that has no respect for legal agreements

“Investors across the world must think twice about investing in Djibouti and reassess any agreements they may have with a government that has no respect for legal agreements and changes them at will without agreement or consent,” a DP World spokesperson said.

On 31 August, the High Court of England & Wales issued an injunction against PDSA, as shareholder in DCT, ordering that it:

  • Shall not act as if the joint venture agreement with DP World has been terminated
  • Shall not appoint new directors or remove DP World’s nominated directors without its consent
  • Shall not cause the DCT joint venture company to act on the “Reserved Matters” without DP World’s consent.
  • Shall not instruct or cause DCT to give instructions to Standard Chartered Bank in London to transfer funds to Djibouti.

In an apparent attempt to circumvent the injunction, on 9 September 2018, the Government of Djibouti transferred PDSA’s shares in DCT to itself. The new decree was accompanied by a press release replete with untrue statements. It also refers to DP World being paid fair compensation in accordance with international law.

The 2006 Concession Agreement, which is governed by English law, provides that disputes relating to the Agreement are to be resolved through binding arbitration in the London Court of International Arbitration. Such arbitration proceedings are ongoing. To date the Government has not made any offer to compensate DP World.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Dubai.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Joint open editorial letter on the launch of...

September 15, 2016

Somalia:European Union commits to action at the World...

May 24, 2016

Somaliland:Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from...

June 20, 2017

Uganda elections approach amid hostile environment for media

February 17, 2016

EUCAP Somalia organizes Seamanship and Engineering course in...

April 27, 2017

Somaliland: International Community Still Failing to Recognise De-Facto...

July 21, 2018

Somaliland:Call For Applications: 7th Batch AU-YVC Recruitment

August 16, 2016

Al Jazeera calls for immediate release of abducted...

January 22, 2016

Local EU Statement on the recent executions in...

April 27, 2017

Ethiopia:PM Hailemariam receives Somaliland President

January 17, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam