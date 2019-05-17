Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Opinion Congratulations and Best wishes on the upcoming 28th National Day of the Republic of Somaliland
OpinionSomaliland

Congratulations and Best wishes on the upcoming 28th National Day of the Republic of Somaliland

written by MGoth May 17, 2019
Congratulations and Best wishes on the upcoming 28th National Day of the Republic of Somaliland

Please accept my congratulations as you celebrating the 28th anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of Somaliland and send my best wishes for your continued health as well as for the peace and prosperity of your country and its people.

Close cooperation between Pakistan and South Asia is encouraged not only by common economic interests but also by major security challenges facing both the Republic of Somaliland, Pakistan and South Asian countries. It is an intelligent drive to search for a unified response to urgent Somaliland issues.

It is hoped that my proposals at the bilateral level and in the framework of relations with South  Asia as well as responsible collaborative work within international organizations will contribute to making our citizens more secure and to ensuring peace and stability across the region.

His Excellency, I believe that expanding relations between Pakistan and South Asia and their citizens in business, investment, trade, tourism, and innovation, based on respect and mutual interest, will grow and further strengthen our national economies.

Also please convey my congratulations and Best wishes to Honorable and respected President Musa Bihi Abdi and to the people of Republic of Somaliland on National Day which is celebrated on 18 May.. Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.   And I hope that day is not far away when the Republic of Somaliland will not only a recognized country on the map of the world but also set an example of peace and progress in the horn of Africa for the rest of the world.

Long live The Republic of Somaliland

Warm Regards

Sincerely yours,

SHAFIQ AHMED QURESHI

Mobile +923335114336

email.   consular.saq@gmail.com

Representative Pakistan , World Peace Committee
(www.worldpeacegong.org [1])

Ambassador, The Diplomatic  Council, The Netherlands, in Pakistan
((www.diplomatic-council.org [2])
Life Member  African Diplomatic Academy,  Dakkar,  Senegal
(www.academie-diplomatique.org [3])

Member United Nations Institute of    Training and Research (unitar.org)

Member  Greenpeace International , UK  (www. greenpeace.org.uk )

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

SOMALILAND:DP WORLD WIN 30-YEAR CONCESSION FOR PORT OF...

September 5, 2016

Genel Clandestine Oil Deals In Somaliland Must Be...

December 27, 2016

Somaliland:Berbera port workers protest over unpaid wages

July 12, 2017

Somaliland Citizens Hold Demos in Support DP World...

March 15, 2018

Somaliland:President Appoints New Departmental Heads

January 13, 2018

UN: Somaliland fights against drought & hunger

April 30, 2016

Shock as Kenya ejects Nasa politician Miguna Miguna-...

February 6, 2018

Somaliland is a sovereign state and can not...

September 5, 2018

Somaliland:We Shall not accept the Presidential election results-Waddani

November 20, 2017

Somaliland:Graduation Ceremonies for the 2nd batch of Institute...

March 26, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam