Cheetah cub rescued from Somaliland traffickers dies

One of the cheetah cubs rescued in raids by anti-trafficking authorities in Somaliland with a likely destination for the Middle East has died.

Although conservationists were celebrating the first successful prosecution of two poachers under new wildlife protection laws, efforts to save one of the cats were in vain.

Dr Laurie Marker, founder of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), has now called for an end to poaching in the Horn of Africa as the species edges closer to extinction.

“The wild cheetah populations in Ethiopia, Somalia and northern Kenya are already decimated, and the species is at risk for local extinction,” she said.

“Like most remaining populations in Africa, cheetahs in East Africa already face multiple threats, including human-wildlife conflict, loss of habitat and loss of prey base, fragmentation, and lack of genetic diversity.

“Taking individuals from the wild, whether in retaliation for predation or to eliminate a perceived threat, or to traffic in the illegal pet trade in the Middle East, will only lead to the species demise.”

Along with its sibling, the cub that has since died was stolen from its mother in a remote region of the country and held by villagers in retaliation for livestock predation.

Dr Marker is also monitoring the health of six cheetah cubs intercepted from smugglers on August 5 near the port of Berbera.

Eight cheetahs have been seized in two raids in August. Cheetah Conservation Fund

The cubs range between three and seven months of age and are being housed in a temporary shelter. All are in poor health.

Working in collaboration with Somaliland’s Ministry of Environment and Rural Development, Dr Marker travelled from Namibia to provide emergency veterinary care for the animals.

The CCF has been working to counter poaching and trafficking since 2005.

In 2011, CCF began building a network in Somaliland and establishing working relationships with local government authorities.

Since then, the group has assisted with the confiscation, care and placement of 49 cheetahs. On August 28, a landmark victory was achieved in Somaliland courts when two smugglers charged with wildlife trafficking were sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of US$300 (Dh1,100)