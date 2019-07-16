Biggest local council in Europe, joins Cardiff, Sheffield and Tower Hamlet in recognising Somaliland as the world newest country.

our heartfelt gratitude to the leaders of the Council of Birmingham, special thanks to Cllr Yvonne Mosquito, Cllr Diane Donaldson and Nura Ali Fellow of Birmingham, who are the main individual’s relentlessly campaigning and championed the wishes of the Somalilanders in the West Midlands’’ said the Chairman of West Midlands Somaliland Community.

There was an event to celebrate the great news on Monday 8th of July 2019 held in the Birmingham City Council. Cllr Ward said: “Somaliland is a beacon of peace and stability in the ‘Horn of Africa’ and we have jointly signed this letter to urge Prime Minister May to officially recognise Somaliland as an independent state. “Standing together as one, Birmingham is built by the multicultural community that has always represented the city. “Somaliland”, he went on to say, “has been independent for 28 years. The time now is right for support from the international community”.

Cllr Yvonne Mosquito said, ‘’It’s not often that we as Councillors are able to agree, which makes this occasion evermore auspicious. We are joined today by Birmingham’s political leaders representing the main political parties in the United Kingdom to sign a document in support of Somaliland and its need for international recognition and sovereignty. For almost 30 years the democratically elected Somaliland government has held free and fair elections, maintained its own currency, issued passports and secured their own borders.

Today’s milestone has been achieved in the main, by the tireless campaigning over the last 5 years of Nura Ali Fellow of Birmingham and Executive Director of Allies Network, and many Councillors of Birmingham city. It is with passion and pride that she embarked on promoting her homeland and formally re- educating many of us to this unique